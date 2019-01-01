PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Petaling Jaya

Find out which Selangor players shined to help them record a rare clean sheet in their 3-0 win against Petaling Jaya City on Saturday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan Khalid - 7/10

The custodian was rarely tested in the match, and made no error, resulting in only the Red Giants' second league clean sheet this season.

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

A decent shift by the right back, who could afford to join in the attack a lot more often against a weakened side, to come away with an assist.

Michal Nguyen - 7/10

Rarely troubled, the centre back was able to protect his goal from being scored against.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

The centre back did not have too much trouble against an ineffective attacking line, and helped his side keep a rare clean sheet, although he did manage to get himself booked for a foul in the first half.

Fandi Othman - 7/10

The left back bounced back from a torrid night against ; guarding arguably the more attacked flank of his side, he was able to ensure that no threatening moves got past him.

Endrick dos Santos - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

Endrick dos Santos. Photo by Sports Regime

The midfielder continued his mid-season resurgence, even swapping roles with supporting striker Sandro often on Saturday. He constantly attacked the opposition defence and goalmouth, and was rewarded with a goal; the first of the night.

Halim Saari - 8/10

The midfielder helped the hosts control the middle of the park well on a night they faced little resistance from the visitors, and assisted their opening goal.

Sandro da Silva - 7/10

The Brazilian covered a huge midfield area in the match, to allow compatriot Endrick to get more involved in the attack. He proved he was still dangerous there, a long through pass from within his own half leading to their second goal. But he did end up with a booking for a clumsy challenge.

Khyril Muhymeen - 8/10

The experienced attacker produced a fine performance once again; although he did not provide ample options to his teammates in attacking situations, he still did enough to get himself on the score sheet.

Syazwan Zainon - 7/10

The winger opened up Selangor's play down the flank and offered decent threat, but ultimately none of his moves were effective, and he was taken off with 20 minutes remaining.

Ifedayo Olesugun - 7/10

What was another average night for the striker was still good enough to help him find the back of the net.

Substitutions:

Amri Yahyah, Sean Selvaraj, Latif Suhaimi- NA

Second half changes whose contributions did not impact the game massively.

PETALING JAYA CITY

Kalamullah Mat Rowi - 6/10

The goalkeeper, making his first appearance in all competitions this season, made a number of good saves in the first half, but could not stop the dam from breaking on a night his defenders were at sixes and sevens.

Annas Rahmat - 6/10

The right back had a relatively decent game, but the one time he slipped up, it led to the hosts' opening goal.

Tinagaran Baskeran - 5/10

The centre back failed to help his side avoid conceding three times.

Nasriq Baharom - 5/10

Handed a rare start, the centre back could not provide the Phoenix with the experience they were sorely lacking at the back against his boyhood team.

Veenod Subramaniam - 4/10

The former Selangor player, playing as a left back, failed to protect his flank closely, and as a result two of the hosts' goals came from his side of the pitch.

Rajes Perumal - 6/10

The right midfielder gave the Selangor defence a workout, but could not do more damage.

Barathkumar Ramaloo - 5/10

While the visitors' defence were the worst-performing department of the night, their midfielders could do little to help tip the balance their way.

Thivandaran Karnan - 5/10

The midfielder could not stop the superior opposite numbers from dominating the middle of the park and the game.

Marcus Mah - 5/10

The left midfielder had a quiet night, lacking the experience needed to shine in his first start this season.

Ganiesh Gunasegaran - 5/10

The forward failed to contribute to his team's performance, and was taken off for an injury early in the second half.

Washington dos Santos - 4/10

As the only foreign PJ player starting the match, the forward failed to help his side by offering enough of a threat against a team which is known for their defensive porousness.

Substitutions:

Pedro Henrique, Aizulridzwan Razali - NA

Second half substitutions who could not help the visitors reduce the deficit.

