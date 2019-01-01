PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs JDT

JDT booked a place in the Malaysia Cup final by seeing off the challenges of Selangor away from home, with an emphatic 3-0 second leg win.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) booked a place in the final by seeing off the challenges of away from home, with an emphatic 3-0 second leg win.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 6/10

Could do very little on a night his defence was disappointing.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

2019 has not been a remarkable season for the right back who broke into the scene in the past two years, and tonight was another underwhelming night for him. Although he made no huge errors, he failed to combine well with Muhymeen, and their attacks down the right flank mostly went nowhere (as were their penetrations from the other parts of the pitch).

Taylor Regan - 5/10

The tough tackling centre back always likes taking risks with his early interceptions, but tonight it backfired. Although Prabakaran bears the brunt of the blame for all three of the visitors' goals, Regan was each time too far from the defence line, trying to mark Diogo, resulting in space being made available to Safawi. He was also booked for a foul.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The centre back did not make too many mistakes, but he did not stand out either.

K. Prabakaran - 4/10

The man who steadied the ship after coming on as a first half substitute in the first leg turned villain tonight, each of Safawi's three goals scored after giving the defender the slip on the inside.

K. Sarkunan - 5/10

The diminutive midfielder, much like most of his teammates, underwhelmed in the encounter and played without direction.

Halim Saari - 5/10

The midfield did not turn up when his team needed him, the hosts' midfield in such a disarray, and was substituted off midway through the second half. He was also booked for a reckless tackle.

Sandro da Silva - 6/10

The attacking midfielder just could not combine well with the other attackers, and his movements were mostly isolated from his teammates.

Khyril Muhymeen - 6/10

The man who was an injury doubt at the last minute showed that the decision to force him to play was perhaps a questionable one, despite the fact that Selangor lack depth on the bench.

Syazwan Zainon - 5/10

The winger struggled to threaten the visitors' defence, and was taken off after they had already trailed by three, a tactical change as much as it was the need for a fresh pair of legs.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 5/10

The forward was underwhelming playing as a the man tasked with holding the ball up. He was constantly beaten in the air by Aidil Zafuan, who is not the most physical player around, and always seemed a step behind in anticipation, on the slippery and soggy pitch.

Substitutions:

Faiz Nasir, Nurridzuan Hassan, Fandi Othman - NA

Second half substitutions who could not change the course of the match.

JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM

Farizal Marlias - 7/10

The custodian had very little to do, and it was no surprise that he kept a clean sheet.

S. Kunanlan - 7/10

Returning to the starting line-up, the right back successfully kept Selangor's attackers away from his flank, athough he did manage to get himself booked.

Aidil Zafuan - 8/10

Combined well with Mauricio dos Santos to make light work of the hosts' attackers, and deny them any significant attempts.

Mauricio dos Santos - 8/10

The centre back did such a good job of keeping Ifedayo in check, that he was afforded an early rest when he was substituted off for Adam Nor Azlin in the second half.

La'Vere Corbin-Ong - 7/10

Did not have to do much on a night the Selangor right flank players were underperforming.

Hariss Harun - 8/10

Led the midfield well, to simply help his team dominate the middle of the park.

Leandro Velázquez - 8/10

The midfielder continued his fine form for the Southern Tigers, helping them dominate the middle area.

Afiq Fazail - 9/10

The midfielder did well to control the midfield area, and bagged two assists to boot. Maybe this will finally convince Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe to persuade his club to let him join the national team.

Safawi Rasid - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

A splendid return to form for the young star, who was deadly and clinical with his near identical three goals.

Safawi Rasid (Photo by Sports Regime)

Gonzalo Cabrera - 8/10

The flanker came away with an assist, but played a more important role in pressing the hosts' defence, ensuring that Selangor could not build up play from the back.

Diogo Luis Santo - 8/10

Returning to the starting line-up, the striker made seemingly few direct contributions, but his biggest success was in drawing out Regan off position, which allowed Safawi to drift behind the Selangor defence line for his three goals.

Substitutions:

Syafiq Ahmad, Adam Nor Azlin, Fadhli Shas - NA

Second half changes who successfully helped JDT keep their clean sheet.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!