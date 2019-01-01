Player Ratings: Kuala Lumpur vs Terengganu

Although the Super League Kuala Lumpur-Terengganu match on Friday only produced one goal, it still offered plenty of action from both sides.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although the Super League Kuala Lumpur-Terengganu FC match on Friday only produced one goal, it still offered plenty of action from both sides.

KUALA LUMPUR (KL)

Sharbinee Allawee Ramli - 6/10

The former Terengganu goalkeeper made a number of good saves to deny his former team, but just fell short of keeping a clean sheet.

Firdaus Faudzi - 5/10

The right back was the weakest link in the Kuala Lumpur defence, and the visitors rightly concentrated their attacks on that side of the pitch, especially in the first half.

Irfan Zakaria - 6/10

The centre back was a confident figure in the back, keeping out the visitors' attackers with his tight marking and last-minute tackles.

Luke Woodland - 6/10

It is never easy to play in the first game for your new club, much less just days after signing and beginning to traini with them, but the centre back gave a good account of himself, and showed that his partnership with Malaysia international Irfan could stop KL from haemorrhaging goals in their coming encounters.

Fitri Omar - 6/10

The left back put in a decent shift in defence, but lacked confidence when pushing up in attack.

Ryutaro Karube - 7/10

The Japanese midfielder, arguably the best KL player of the night, commanded the hosts' engine room well, providing a wide covering area on a night their local midfielders were stuttering.

Zhafri Yahya - 5/10

The midfielder could not make a bigger impact, his greedy attempts early on in the first half failing to find its target. He was taken off late in the second half.

Paulo Josue - 6/10

The Brazilian attacking midfielder could not play a more impactful role in the encounter, perhaps missing his compatriot Guilherme de Paula, who missed the game due to an injury.

Arif Anwar - 5/10

The forward could not make himself a decent option for his teammates everytime they approached the danger area with the ball, and was replaced in the second half.

Indra Putra Mahayuddin - 6/10

The veteran forward and skipper showed much promise in the first half through his touches and deliveries, which allowed the City Boys to threaten the visitors, but fell off the radar in the last 45 minutes.

Sylvano Comvalius - 5/10

Much was expected of the Dutch striker with Guilherme unavailable, but he was constantly misfiring, sluggish and ineffectual instead.

Substitutions :

Zaiful Hakim, Ashri Chuchu, Syafwan Syahlan - NA

Second half substitutions who failed to help KL turn the game around.

TERENGGANU FC

Suffian Raman - 6/10

The veteran custodian did not have much to do against an opposition who was constantly misfiring.

Kamal Azizi Zabri - 6/10

The right back did sufficiently to help the Turtles collect their first win and keep a clean sheet for the first time this season.

Igor Zonjic - 7/10

The centre back did well to keep out the hosts' defence out of the danger area despite looking uncharacteristically nervous at times, and even bagged the only goal of the encounter, which gave the Turtles their first win of the season.

Nasrullah Johan - 7/10

The centre back did not play his best game, but kept the hosts from scoring nevertheless.

Adib Aizuddin Latif - 6/10

The left back put in a sufficient shift to deny the threat of Indra.

Thiery Bin - 7/10

The midfielder had a good game, his distributions often stretching the City Boys' defence thin, even if they were somewhat wasted by his attacking teammates.

Lee Tuck - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

It was not the attacking midfielder's best game by any metric (one backpass by him almost led to them conceding), but he made up for it with his workrate and the assist to the only goal of the match.

Lee Tuck. Photo by Sports Regime

Sanjar Shaakhmedov - 6/10

The new signing still struggled to combine effectively with his new teammates, thankfully the win would buy the attacking midfielder more time to get settled in.

Syamim Yahya - 6/10

The winger was kept out of the game by the hosts' defence, and taken off in the second half due to an injury.

Malik Ariff - 5/10

The forward failed to provide enough danger to his team's attack, even missing a sitter early in the second half. Picked up a yellow card before he was substituted off.

Tchetche Kipre - 6/10

The striker and captain missed the mark throughout the match, and was almost substituted off in the second half, with Ashari Samsudin already standing by the fourth official. But the goal happened, and the change never materialised.

Substitutions :

Shahrul Aizad Zukufli - 7/10

The winger came on at a time the Turtles could only defend their slim lead, and helped get the ball out of the hosts' possession through his dangerous runs down the right flank.

Khairu Azrin Khazali, Khairul Anwar Shahrudin - NA

Second half substitutions who were not able to shine.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account here: