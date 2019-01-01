PLAYER RATINGS: Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Selangor

Johor Darul Ta'zim were comparatively average in their Super League encounter on Wednesday, but still did enough to edge a poor Selangor 3-2.

JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM (JDT)

Farizal Marlias - 6/10

The custodian had relatively little to do, but still did not manage to keep a clean sheet.

Kunanlan Subramaniam - 7/10

The right back had to stick to his defensive duties for most of the match, due to the presence of the dangerous Faiz Nasir on his flank.

Aidil Zafuan - 6/10

The experienced centre back did not have much to do against a relatively poor Selangor attack, but inexplicably conceded a late penalty that allowed the visitors to narrow the margin.

Maruricio dos Santos - 7/10

The centre back had a relatively quiet night which could have been a lot worse, had the Selangor attackers been more clinical in their final third.

La'Vere Corbin-Ong - 7/10

The left back had a decent game, especially when what little danger the visitors provided rarely came from his flank.

Hariss Harun - 7/10

The midfielder bossed the middle of the park especially in the first half, and when he took his foot off the gas early in the second, it nearly allowed their opponents to find the equaliser.

Nazmi Faiz- 7/10

The midfielder was able to make himself an additional option in front, which caused further disarray in the visitors' already nervy defence. He was rewarded with an assist, in the run up to their third goal of the night.

Leandro Velazquez - 7/10

The attacking midfielder had a good game, always finding a teammate with his deliveries while finding the back of the net once, but did end up with a yellow card for a silly challenge.

Gonzalo Cabrera - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The winger shined the brightest in early first half, bagging a goal and an assist, and did not have to do more to help the Southern Tigers record another home win.

Gonzalo Cabrera. Photo by Sports Regime

Safawi Rasid - 7/10

The young star showed the Selangor attackers how it should be done; his first attempt in the game, in the second half, resulted in the hosts' third goal of the night. But he otherwise had a relatively quiet night.

Diogo - 7/10

The Brazilian striker did not shine in the match, being marked very closely by the Selangor defence. He did not find the back of the net, but did record an assist.

Substitutions:

Syamer Kutty, Akhyar Rashid, Hazwan Bakri - NA

Second half substitutions who could not help the hosts extend the margin.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan Khalid - 6/10

The custodian was forced to make numerous saves due to his porous defence, but disappointed in the opening 15 minutes, failing to stop the two attempts that led to the hosts' two early goals.

Fandi Othman - 6/10

The right back did not shine in the encounter.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

The centre back did not help his team avoid conceding, and came away with a yellow card himself.

Ashmawi Yakin - 6/10

The centre back could do little to stop the superior JDT attackers, and ended up with a late yellow card for a clumsy challenge late in the match.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 6/10

The left back had a decent game, but the one time he slipped up, it resulted in Safawi's goal when the visitors were chasing for an equaliser.

Endrick dos Santos - 6/10

The midfielder failed to play a bigger role in the match, and even missed a clear chance to pull one back for the visitors in the first half.

Sarkunan Krishnansamy - 5/10

The defensive midfielder had a decent game, until his foolish antic in the second half resulted in a straight red card, the first of his career, proving that despite his recent captaincy, he still has a lot to learn.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

The left winger had a relatively good game; although he did not take on the defence as often as he usually did, his passes often found his teammates in the JDT box. Unfortunately the Selangor forwards were wasteful throughout the game, and he was surprisingly taken off midway through the second half.

Khyril Muhymeen - 7/10

The experienced player scored his first Super League goal in years to give some hope to the visitors after going two goals down, but otherwise did not do much to help his team in overall.

Nurridzuan Hassan - 6/10

Playing as an attacking midfielder in place of Sandro, Nurridzuan did not combine well with the other forwards and could not help his team provide more danger.

Ifedayo Olesugun - 6/10

The striker's biggest contribution of the night was winning a late penalty that was then converted by Sandro da Silva, but he failed to make a bigger impact when it mattered the most in the second half; missing a number of clear chances that would have given the Red Giants the much-needed equaliser.

Substitutions:

Sean Selvaraj, Sandro da Silva, Latiff Suhaimi - NA

Second half changes who did not manage to turn the match around for the visitors, although Sandro did manage to pull one back from the spot late in the match.

