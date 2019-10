Player profile: Hougang United's Farhan Zulkifli

He may only be 16 years of age but such has been his rise that national team coach Tatsuma Yoshida has included Farhan Zulkifli inside his squad to face and Uzbekistan in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Farhan became the SPL's ( ) second youngest ever goalscorer with his debut goal for . Get to know more about the fleet-footed winger in the video below.