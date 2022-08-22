‘We play Champions League, I don't think Man Utd do’ - Red Devils' 'absurd' Antony offer won't force Ajax to sell, says Schreuder

The Eredivisie champions are reluctant to part with another prized asset, but former boss Erik ten Tag remains keen on a star forward

Manchester United have been warned that a lack of elite European competition for 2022-23 could cost them in a protracted pursuit of Brazil international Antony, with Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder pointing out that “we play Champions League, I don’t think United do”. Failure to secure a top-four finish last season could work against the Red Devils as they endeavour to bring more firepower into their ranks.

Erik ten Hag has already completed a raid on his former employers in Amsterdam for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, but prising another top talent from the reigning Eredivisie champions could prove difficult as they have no intention of selling.

Will Antony leave Ajax for Man Utd?

Schreuder has told ESPN of the ongoing rumours linking Antony with a move to Old Trafford: “We play Champions League, I don't think United do.”

He added: “I want Antony to stay, so I don't assume he will be sold.

“The money we are talking about is absurd these days. [But] we've already sold five or six base players. I don't like it if we sell another player. I think we are very strong financially.”

Could Antony force a move to Man Utd?

While Ajax are reluctant to part with another South American superstar, it may be that their hand is forced before the summer transfer window swings shut.

Antony, who has hit 25 goals for them through 82 appearances, played no part in a 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday as he is not in the right frame of mind.

His head has been turned by the interest being shown from England, with Schreuder saying of his absence: “I spoke to him. He has indicated that he does not feel 100 per cent to play.”

United, who will be looking for their first Premier League points of the new season when playing host to arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday, have until September 1 to get any more transfer deals over the line.