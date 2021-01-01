Pirlo says he would confirm himself as Juve manager for next season

The manager spoke after his men defeated Atalanta 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday

Andrea Pirlo would confirm himself as the manager of Juventus for 2021-22 if he had the power to do so, he said after Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.

He has been under heavy scrutiny for much of the campaign because of an early Champions League exit and poor league performances relative to the standard in Turin.

Juventus enter the final weekend of the season at risk of missing a top-four finish, and Pirlo's job status appears in jeopardy. However, he feels he has done enough to earn another season in charge of the team.

What has been said?

“For my first season, I have learned a great deal and then found these satisfactions that are very gratifying," Pirlo told RAI Sport ( via Football Italia ).

“Of course I would confirm myself in this role. I’ve loved football since I was a child and will continue to love it. The club will decide, but I love coaching, I love this club, and we’ll see what is decided. I would like to continue.

“The lads have always been behind me 100 per cent and that’s very satisfying for a coach, no matter what the gossip says in the papers.”

How can Juventus make the Champions League?

In order to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four of Serie A, Juventus must beat Bologna and have either AC Milan or Napoli fail to earn victory this weekend.

“The regret is that we dropped points against teams who on paper were supposed to be easier to beat," Pirlo said of the current league situation. "Now we go into the final round and know it’s not all in our hands.”

