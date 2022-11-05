'Sometimes to love is to let go' - Pique says emotional goodbye to Barcelona after final Camp Nou match

Gerard Pique gave an emotional speech after his final game as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pique played his final game at the Camp Nou as a Barcelona player on Saturday against Almeria after announcing his intention to retire. The centre-back captained the side and received a huge ovation when he was replaced late on. Pique then took in lap of honour before addressing supporters with a speech after the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all, thanks. To all my colleagues, the staff, the people in the gym, to all those who help us every day to make everything easier. Thanks to the board for all these years. In life, when you get older, you realize that sometimes to love is to let go," he said. "A relationship of so much love, of so much passion, I think it was time to leave us space, give us air, and I am convinced that in the future I will be here again. This is not a farewell, I left years ago and then I came back. I was born here and I will die here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pique leaves Barcelona with his status as a club legend assured. The defender collected 30 trophies during his time at the club and has won every single major honour available. Pique has previously admitted it would be a dream to return as club president in the future, and it would be no surprise to see him back at the Camp Nou in a non-playing role at some point.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side play Osasuna on Tuesday in the team's final match before the World Cup break.