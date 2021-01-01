'Let me speak!' - Furious Pique confronts referee after Barcelona lose Clasico to Real Madrid

The Spanish defender let his frustration boil over following the Blaugrana's 2-1 defeat to their Liga title rivals at Estadio Di Stefano

Gerard Pique furiously confronted Clasico referee Jesus Gil Manzano after Barcelona's loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Barca slipped to third in La Liga following a 2-1 defeat at Estadio Di Stefano, with first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos wrapping up the three points for Zinedine Zidane's Madrid.

Oscar Mingueza netted a second-half consolation for the visitors, who felt hard done by after seeing Martin Braithwaite denied a late penalty, and Pique led their protests after the final whistle.

What's been said?

Barca were also left frustrated by a lack of additional time following a lengthy break in play to fix the referee's equipment, with Pique the first man to confront Manzano and his officiating team.

The Spanish defender, who was an unused substitute, could be heard telling Manzano: "You gave us little extra time, and you've been off the field for a long time."

Barca delegate Carlos Naval attempted to restain Pique, who continued by pleading: "'Let me speak, let me speak."

Real move top of La Liga

Zidane saw his team leapfrog Atletico Madrid at the Liga summit courtesy of their superior head-to-head record after their latest victory, with Barca now a point further back in third.

Madrid got off to the perfect start against Barca when Benzema produced a sublime back-heeled finish to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post 13 minutes into the contest.

Kross' deflected free-kick put the hosts 2-0 up just before the half-hour mark. Barca got themselves back into the game when Mingueza turned home a Jordi Alba cross in the 60th minute, but Madrid held on for the win despite having Casemiro sent off for a second yellow card late on.

What's next?

Ronald Koeman will now have to dust his Barca players off ahead of their Copa Del Rey final meeting with Athletic Club next Saturday.

Madrid are due back in La Liga action away at Getafe a day later, but must first negotiate the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool at Anfield in midweek - where they will defend a 3-1 aggregate lead.

