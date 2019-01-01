Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'sorry' for missed penalty vs. Tottenham Hotspur

After coming off the bench in the second half, the Gabonese star missed a chance to secure maximum points for his team from the penalty spot

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is remorseful after missing a penalty in his side's 1-1 draw against Hotspur at Wembley.

After replacing Alexandre Lacazette as a 56th-minute substitute, Aubameyang had an opportunity to secure a win for Unai Emery's side in Saturday's north London derby.

The former star was tripped by Davinson Sanchez in the penalty area but he was unable to put the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who saved his spot-kick before Jan Vertonghen's block prevented him from tapping home the rebound.

Earlier in the game, Aaron Ramsey gave the Gunners an early lead in the 16th minute but Harry Kane's equaliser from the penalty spot in the 74th minute ensured both sides settled for a share of the spoils.

And the 29-year-old who is yet to score in his last four trips to Wembley disclosed his emotions after the encounter.

"My son was wishing me to score in that game, that was the opportunity. I came home and he told me no worries you'll score in the next one," Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.

"Feel sorry but at the same time I feel proud of what the team did and I'm a team player since day one.

"So let’s go forward and keep the head up. We never say enough thank you for the support."

Aubameyang has found the net 16 times in the so far this season, with only star Sergio Aguero and ace Mohamed Salah scoring more [17 goals].

He will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring boots when the Gunners take on for their Uefa round of 16 fixture on Thursday.

Meanwhile, teammate Granit Xhaka has sent a message of support to the fleet-footed forward.

"We win together, we lose together, we draw together - keep your head up Aubameyang. Bro, we all love you," Xhaka posted.