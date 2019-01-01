Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sets Arsenal target for 2019-20 season

The Gunners striker is hoping his side can qualify for the Champions League and end their English top-flight title drought this term

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believed ’s aim in the 2019-20 season will be to qualify for the Uefa Champion League and challenge for the Premier League title.

The Gunners have failed to win the English top-flight trophy since 2004 and only managed to clinch a Uefa ticket last season after finishing fifth on the table.

Aubameyang, who has scored two goals in the Gunners’ opening two games, has revealed his side’s target for the season.

“I think as I said earlier we have made good signings that will help us,” Aubameyang told Canal Plus, as per the Metro.

“Last season, we were not far away from qualifying for the Champions’ League. Whatever happens, that is the most important thing, the most important aim for us; to be back in the .

“Aside from that, to fight for the title, we know very well that the big guns are ready but we are also ready and in any case we are going to give our all to match the big guns if possible.”

Aubameyang was the Premier League joint-top scorer with 22 goals last season, along with duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Gabon international will be hoping to propel the Gunners for their first Premier League title in 15 years.