Pienaar backs 'people's manager' Benni McCarthy to be appointed Bafana Bafana coach

Safa are yet to confirm the man who will guide the national team and the former Ajax Amsterdam and FC Porto’s man is prominently being mentioned

Former South Africa midfielder Steven Pienaar believes Benni McCarthy has “seen it all” and will command the respect of players if appointed as Bafana Bafana coach.

McCarthy’s name is being prominently mentioned as Molefi Ntseki's possible replacement as the national team coach.

This follows the way the Bafana all-time top goal-scorer has impressed as AmaZulu coach since taking over the coaching reins at the KwaZulu-Natal club in December 2020.

In the 23 matches he has been in charge of at Usuthu, McCarthy has led them to 14 wins, five draws and four defeats across all competitions, and the team is now regarded as Premier Soccer League title contenders.

“I think the whole thing with the national team‚ the structure within the set-up for the coaches hasn’t been that great for the last few years — we have to be honest about that‚” Pienaar told Times Live.

“If you look at the previous coach [Ntseki]‚ I don’t think he had much support inside the structure for him to just go about his business‚ and how he wanted the national team to play.

“But I think Benni‚ on the other hand‚ has got a clear structure. He showed at Cape Town City the kind of football he wants to play.

"He’s a people’s manager. He’s been in that situation before [as a player]‚ played for the national team and at the highest level. So he knows how to communicate to the players.

“And that’s important. The players will also have respect for the manager‚ because obviously he’s been there and done it‚ and he’s seen it all.

"So I think with his stature‚ if you get him into the national team set-up it will only benefit the country.”

McCarthy enjoyed 80 caps as a South Africa international player and Pienaar believes his former teammate's deep knowledge of the national team will help him thrive if given the chance.

Speculation was rife last weekend that McCarthy would be given the Bafana job but Safa moved to play down the rumours.

The 43-year-old’s coaching experience includes being assistant at Belgian side Sint-Truiden and a two-year stint at the helm of Cape Town City.

“If you look at his first few years with Cape Town City‚ he did a great job there. He moved onto AmaZulu‚ and even now they are pushing Sundowns‚” continued Pienaar.

“It’s just compliments — you have to give it to him. He’s getting the best out of a bunch of players at AmaZulu who are not at the level of Sundowns‚ but he’s making them perform at that level.

Article continues below

“It will be great to have a former player‚ standing in front of our players‚ who’s respected among his colleagues in the football fraternity in the country. So it would be great to have him as the coach.

“I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. But if Safa can pull that one off it will only be good for the country and for the national team.”

Safa are pressed to announce a new coach ahead of the commencement of 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June.