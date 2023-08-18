'Picture of the day!' - Kylian Mbappe rejoices at beautiful moment Sergio Rico leaves hospital with wife Alba Silva following horrendous runaway horse accident

Kylian Mbappe says the sight of Sergio Rico leaving hospital almost three months after a serious equine accident is the “picture of the day”.

The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper suffered serious head injuries during a horse riding incident on May 28.

Rico had to be put into an induced coma after being hit by a mule cart during his annual pilgrimage to southern Spain.

He had been on the bench for PSG the day before the accident in question, with the Ligue 1 side granting him permission to head home after that fixture.

Article continues below

Rico then suffered a traumatic brain injury when attending a festival in Spain and was only brought out of a coma on June 19.

He was discharged from intensive care on July 5, with Seville's Virgen del Rocio hospital announcing on August 18 that the Spain international had been cleared to head home.

Rico said upon leaving that medical facility: “Good afternoon everyone. I feel quite well. It is necessary to maintain a few months of peace and quiet, to continue to be at home.

“I wanted to say a few words to thank my family and my wife for their respect. I wanted to thank the football world that has sent me messages of support. Everyone who has stopped for a minute to give me support. I thank them. Also, of course, to the Hospital Virgen del Rocio, who are professionals of the highest order.

“I feel very emotional. Thanks above all to my wife, who has spent almost 20 hours a day with me.

“The first day I arrived here (at the hospital) the Biris (Sevilla fans) came to see me. I am grateful for that”

Club colleague Mbappe has delighted in seeing Rico step up his recovery, posting on Instagram: “Pic of the day. You’re not going to see something better than this. So happy to see you like that my bro.”

Instagram

Rico joined PSG, initially on loan, in 2019 and has taken in 24 appearances for the French side.

He has also spent time on loan at Fulham and Real Mallorca during his professional career, having started out with his home-town club Sevilla.

Rico won the Europa League on two occasions while with the Liga outfit and took in 170 outings after establishing himself as the club’s No.1.

Real Madrid are among those to have passed their best wishes on to Rico following the news of his release from hospital.

The Blancos have posted on Twitter: “Your return home to you family is great news for us too, @sergiorico25, and it fills us with joy. We wish you the best in your recovery.”

PSG boss Luis Enrique has said of seeing Rico head home: “I’d like to send a message to Sergio Rico who is leaving hospital today.

“The club and I wish him a fast recovery and we send all the best to him and his family.”

