PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor v Melaka United

33-time champions Selangor slogged and stumbled against Melaka United, but did just enough to bag a win and advance to the quarter-finals.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan - 7/10

A steady pair of hands for Selangor on a night their defence was porous.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The right back's contribution in attack could not be criticised, but his shift in defence was lacking, and the Selangor defence had a much tougher time than they should have.

Taylor Regan - 6/10

Maybe it was the heavy, wet pitch, but the centre back took unnecessary risks trying to make interceptions outside the danger area, which in turn allowed the Melaka attackers time and space.

Safuwan Baharudin - 7/10

The better Selangor centre back who kept it simple and helped them avoid concede more than one goal, despite the numerous chances had by their opponents.

Zikri Khalili - 7/10

Another start for the teenage left back, who showed growing confidence playing against experienced players and Melaka's foreign stars

Halim Saari - 6/10

Not the midfielder's best night, as the visitors were still afforded time and chance near their danger area.

Brendan Gan - 7/10

The midfielder supported the attack constantly, although he was not as effective tonight as he is known to be.

Sandro da Silva - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

The attacker played a huge role in the home side's two goals, his counter-attacking run leading to their first and his strike handing them the second. He could have continued leading the attack, but was taken off in the second half for what looked to be an injury.

Sean Selvaraj - 6/10

The right winger did well to open up space and receive the ball in the Melaka danger area, but his delivery was often disappointing, and he was substituted off midway through the second half.

Wan Zack Haikal - 7/10

He threatened the Mousedeer's danger area, showed understanding with Ifedayo Olusegun, and assisted the striker's goal before he was changed in the second half.

Ifedayo Olusegun - 7/10

The striker bagged one goal, but could have had more and given his team a breathing room had he been more clinical in front of the Melaka goal.

Substitutions:

Aliff Haiqal - 6/10

The young player was introduced as fresh legs, but did enough to help a mediocre Selangor retain their attacking presence, while almost scoring himself.

Syazwan Zainon, Danial Asri, Rufino Segovia, K. Sarkunan - N/A

Fresh pair of legs who only helped their team keep their lead.

MELAKA UNITED

Khairul Fahmi - 6/10

Very little the goalkeeper could do to keep out their opponents' two goals, but he otherwise had a good night.

Akmal Zahir - 5/10

The right back was simply overwhelmed by the superior Selangor attackers.

Annas Rahmat - 6/10

The Melaka central defenders could not keep the Selangor attackers out more successfully, and they were only spared the blushes due to the opponents' wastefulness.

Jang Sukwon - 6/10

The Melaka central defenders could not keep the Selangor attackers out more successfully, and they were only spared the blushes due to the opponents' wastefulness.

Khairul Anwar - 5/10

The left back had a tough night trying to keep the opposition away from his flank.

Sony Norde - 5/10

It was not the best performance by the player who was played out of position in midfield.

Romel Morales - 5/10

A forgettable night for the midfielder, who could not perform more effectively in the engine room.

Saiful Ridzuwan - 6/10

The midfielder did well to help his side deny Selangor domination in the middle of the park.

Wan Amirul - 5/10

The attacker could not help break down the nervous Selangor defence, and was taken off in the second half to make way for a fresh pair of legs.

Ferris Danial - 5/10

The winger made minimal contributions in the first half, and was taken off at the start of the second.

Uche Agba - 7/10

The striker made multiple attempts against their opponents' goal and constantly troubled their defence, but one goal was all that he could muster.

Substitutions:

Syamim Yahya - 6/10

An astute introduction in the second half as the winger offered more bite in Melaka's attack especially down the left flank, and he helped them pull one back with his assist.

Deevan Raj, Safiq Rahim, Hazim Zaid - N/A

Second half changes who could not help the Mousedeer turn the game around.