Phil Foden has many talents! Man City star posts pictures of two giant catches following fishing trip

Soham Mukherjee
Phil Foden fish split Getty Images & Instagram (philfoden)
Manchester CityP. FodenPremier League

Manchester City star Phil Foden posed with two giant catches following his latest fishing trip.

  • Foden loves to fish
  • Went on an expedition on Monday
  • Posed with two giant fishes

WHAT HAPPENED? The young forward is not only a master of his trade with the ball at his feet but is also an expert with the fishing hook. It is well known that Foden likes to go on fishing expeditions whenever he gets a day off from Pep Guardiola's training sessions and on Monday he went on another such adventure.

During this trip, he hooked two giant fishes and showed it off on his Instagram story with a caption: "Couple of catches from yesterday."

Foden fishing@philfoden Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In a recent interview with City, Foden spoke about his unique hobby and even admitted that some find it "weird".

Article continues below

"The odd one likes fishing, so when people find out they say, 'What a weird sport to enjoy'. They don't understand why you enjoy it. I think it's the perfect hobby to rest your legs and have some downtime," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Foden has had a good start to the season and boasts of scoring one goal and setting up three more in six Premier League matches. He will be back in action against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening in an EFL Cup third-round fixture.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

234643 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 48%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
234643 Votes

Next Match

Editors' Picks