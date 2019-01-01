Perisic joins Bayern on initial loan from Inter

After four years with Inter, the Croatian winger is returning to the Bundesliga to join the reigning champions on an initial loan deal

have signed Ivan Perisic on a season-long loan from , with an option to make the deal permanent next year.

The 30-year-old joined Inter in 2015 and has been a regular starter during his four years at San Siro, scoring eight goals in last term.

He will provide competition to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman at the Allianz Arena and could be included in Bayern's opening league game against on Friday.

Head coach Niko Kovac has been in the market for at least one new wide forward following the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

#FCBayern have signed international Ivan Perišić. The World Cup runner up will join the club on loan from Inter Milan with immediate effect. #ServusIvan #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gHJVZtxYOC — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 13, 2019

Bayern's hopes of signing 's Leroy Sane in this transfer window were effectively scuppered last week following the news he will be out for six to seven months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.

Perisic has previously played in the , initially for before joining midway through the 2012-13 season. He won the domestic double with Dortmund in 2012 and went on to win another DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup with the .

He has made 82 appearances for Croatia and starred at the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the semi-final against and in the final defeat to .

"I am very happy to be back in ," Perisic told Bayern's official website.

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to attack not only in the Bundesliga and in the DFB-Pokal, but also in the ."

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Ivan will help us with his many years of experience at an international top level immediately.

"He is technically strong and flexible in attack. I'm sure Ivan will integrate quickly as he already knows the Bundesliga and our coach Niko Kovac well."