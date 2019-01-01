Pereira set McTominay challenge as Man Utd wait on potential to be unlocked

The Brazilian midfielder is held in high regard at Old Trafford, but Nicky Butt concedes that he needs to find more confidence in his game

Andreas Pereira has been told to use Scott McTominay as an example of how to become the player believe he can be.

The -born international midfielder has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2011 and carefully nurtured through a famed academy system.

Big things have been expected of him for some time, with the 23-year-old tipped to shine on a senior stage.

He has taken in loan spells at Granada and , while making 35 appearances for United, but there is still plenty of potential to be unlocked.

Youth team coach Butt believes Pereira needs to add more confidence to his game in order to truly flourish, with McTominay having shown how to make the step up into a star-studded first team.

A man who took in 387 outings for the Red Devils during his own playing days told Inside United: “Andreas has done well. He’s a really good footballer.

“He’s technically very gifted, he’s a brave, tough boy and can run all day. He is fitter than probably anyone on the pitch. He needs to get into the rhythm and get more confident as time goes on.

“He needs to do the things he was doing naturally in the Under-23s and Under-19s.

“When you get into the first team – I remember when I went in – you don’t do the things you would do in the Reserves and youth team. You get away with it in the youth team – if you give the ball away trying to hit an unbelievable cross, you’re not giving it to, say, Sergio Aguero, who is going to run through freely and score the goal that knocks you out of the cup.

“It’s not the be all and end all like it is in the first team, so you have to tread carefully. When you get in the team regularly, then you can express yourself more.

“Scott McTominay has done that and I think Andreas will soon too because he’s a top talent.”

Pereira made 22 appearances for United in the 2018-19 campaign, including 15 in the Premier League.

He opened his top-flight goal account during a meeting with in March and also earned a first senior cap with Brazil when figuring in a friendly date with El Salvador – becoming the first player born outside the country to represent the Selecao in over 100 years.