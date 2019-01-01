Percy Tau: South Africa provide injury update on Club Brugge forward

The 25-year-old Bafana Bafana star sustained a bruised ankle injury in his club’s victory against the Buffalos

national team doctor Thulani Ngwenya has stated injured forward Percy Tau will report for their international friendly against Mali on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was forced off and replaced by Siebe Schrijvers in the 41st minute of their 4-0 thrashing of Gent in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Tau has been impressive for Brugge since his summer loan switch from Premier League side and Hove Albion, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

The forward had been included in Molefi Ntseki’s squad that will take on the Eagles in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.

Ngwenya has insisted the forward will be assessed on his arrival to the Bafana Bafana training camp in Port Elizabeth.

“From his team [Brugge]‚ they didn’t flag up anything. He’s still coming to camp. We are going to assess him and then we’ll make a final call‚’’ said Ngwenya as reported by Sowetan Live.

“He’ll be arriving later today [Monday] if all goes well‚ but the latest will be tomorrow morning.’’