Pepe continues stunning Arsenal form with starring role against Manchester City

The Cote d’Ivoire international has taken his game to another level this season after a sluggish start to life at the Emirates Stadium

Nicolas Pepe continued his fine form this season to star as defeated 2-0 to reach the final on Saturday.

The Cote d’Ivoire international set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the opener before Kieran Tierney assisted the Gabon international for his second of the night.

Pepe’s contributions to the Gunners’ triumph at Wembley Stadium means he has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men, with eight goals and none assists.

More teams

Even more impressively, the former ace is next to Aubameyang in terms of involvement for Arsenal’s goals this term - with the captain having an input in 27 goals scored this season.

Despite Pep Guardiola’s men boasting of a superior ball possession, they were unable to contain a disciplined Gunners’ team that looked resolute in defence marshalled by David Luiz - while Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez’s combination failed to beat impressive goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

After putting up a fine shift at ’s football cathedral, the Cote d’Ivoire international was replaced in the 72nd minute by Joseph Willock.

With the striker helping Lille qualify for the 2018-19 with 22 goals and 11 assists in , Pepe joined Arsenal for €80million (£72.9m).

“We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days,” said Arteta after the game.

“To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”

Article continues below

The victory by the North London outfit will now see them wait patiently for either or Odion Ighalo’s to battle for the winners’ diadem on August 1.

The Emirates Stadium giants who will not feature in next season’s Champions League have two Premier League fixtures remaining, playing on Tuesday and Sunday.

Manchester City are away at before finishing up at home to relegated . The Gunners also have the Hornets to come, though before that final-day encounter they travel to .