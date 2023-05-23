'We would love it tomorrow' - Pep Guardiola wants Premier League judgement on Man City charges quickly & vows to stay at club until matter is resolved

Pep Guardiola insists he and Manchester City want the charges against the club resolved "as soon as possible" after they won the Premier League.

City confirmed as champions at the weekend

115 financial charges hanging over the club

Wide range of punishments available if City found guilty

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola insists he and City are desperate to find out if the club has been guilty of any wrongdoing, despite the champions previously insisting that they have "irrefutable evidence" proving their innocence. City have this week reportedly launched a legal challenge against the proceedings, as one of the barristers involved in the case is an Arsenal fan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola, who is preparing for the final two matches of the Premier League season, as well as the FA Cup and Champions League finals, wants a swift resolution, saying: "What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible. Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.

"We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow. Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts. Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola has promised to remain at City next season, regardless of whether there is a definitive outcome to the case. He added: "I will stay next season while there are 110 breaches against us. Don't worry, we will be there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City will await the outcome of their challenge against the investigation and it is unclear when a resolution or a verdict could be reached. It has been reported that the case could take years, instead of months, to reach its conclusion.

WHAT NEXT? City face a number of potential punishments if they are found guilty, including but not limited to a fine, a points deduction, or even permanent expulsion from the Premier League.