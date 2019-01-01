'Pep Guardiola is absolutely obsessed with detail' - German coach Kocak praises Man City boss

German coach Kenan Kocak described his experience with the Manchester City boss after observing the manager in January

After observing Pep Guardiola and his staff at for one week, German coach Kenan Kocak described the Spanish manager as "absolutely obssessed with detail", a trait that has made him one of the world's top managers.

Guardiola has found incredible success with , and, now, Manchester City, having won seven league titles and two Champions Leagues as manager of the three super-clubs.

The Spanish boss led Manchester City, his current club, to a league title last campaign, reaching the 100 point mark to seal the club's place in Premier League history.

And, after observing how Guardiola manages the club, Kocak says he can see why the Spaniard has found so much success everywhere he has gone.

"He is a very warm, humble and respectful person who was always nice and polite to me as well," Kocak told Goal and SPOX.

"He has a clear plan of football, is absolutely obsessed with detail and doesn't let faith decide over anything. However, he is also not uptight and jokes with his team.

"Guardiola is one of the most successful coaches of the past years."

Kocak, who managed SV Sandhausen from 2016-18, was able to observe Guardiola and his staff after coming to Manchester to attend City's match against , a 2-1 win for the defending Premier League champions.

He was introduced to the manager by Ilkay Gundogan, and the introduction led to Kocak staying with the club as an observer.

" llkay Gundogan invited me to game between Manchester City and Liverpool in January. After it I had the chance to speak to Guardiola," Kocak said.

"So I asked him if it was possible to sit in Manchester for a week.

"I was allowed to be part of Guardiola's staff for one week, looking over the shoulder for training and preparation, and having some talks with him.

"Especially in terms of training and team leadership I could learn a lot from him during this time."