Pep Guardiola 24 wins clear of Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp after hitting Man City landmark of 250 Premier League games

Pep Guardiola has reached 250 Premier League games as Manchester City boss, with more wins recorded in hitting that landmark than anybody else.

Blues boss has won four league titles

Boasts remarkable record at the Etihad

Legendary coaches trailing in his wake

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan coach took charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 and has overseen four title triumphs during his time in England, while also savouring five domestic cup triumphs. He is the most successful manager through 250 outings in the English top-flight, with Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp left trailing 24 victories in his wake. Guardiola has won 184 of his league fixtures in charge of City, with Klopp only claiming 160 through the same period of time at Anfield.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson collected 152 wins when hitting 250 Premier League games at the Red Devils’ helm, while Jose Mourinho could only record 158 at Chelsea and Arsene Wenger 146 with Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? City are back in the hunt for more major honours in 2022-23, despite being hit by a number of charges regarding supposed financial breaches, with Guardiola taking aim at the Premier League title alongside bids for FA Cup and Champions League glory.