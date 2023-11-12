'Pedro could be a swimmer' - Jose Mourinho takes swipe at ex-Chelsea star Pedro with diving accusation after Roma's derby draw with Lazio

Roma boss Jose Mourinho took a swipe at one of his former Chelsea signings, accusing Lazio's Pedro of diving during Sunday's Rome derby.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were no goals at the Stadio Olimpico but the officials were kept busy in a spiky encounter which saw eight yellow cards and several flashpoints between the teams. After the game, Mourinho turned his ire on Spanish winger Pedro, who he managed in his final season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pedro is a fantastic player," explained Mourinho, "But he could also be a swimmer because the way he dives in the pool is fantastic."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw left both sides off the pace in Serie A after 12 rounds of games. Roma are seventh on 18 points, while Lazio are down in tenth with 17 to their name. However, despite the feisty nature of the game, there was a thawing in the war of words between Mourinho and his Lazio counterpart, with Maurico Sarri concluding: "I don't like dealing with Mourinho the media character, but Mourinho the person is great."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA AND LAZIO? Lazio will travel south to face Salernitana when Serie A resumes after the international break. Their eternal rivals Roma will host Udinese.