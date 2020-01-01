Pedri 'p*ssed off' over Real Madrid rejection but now has Messi 'prize' at Barcelona

The talented teenager is living the dream working with an all-time great at Camp Nou, having previously been snubbed by the Blancos

Pedri admits that the opportunity “to play with Lionel Messi is a prize that life has given me”, with the talented teenager revelling in life at after previously being snubbed by .

At just 17 years of age, the promising midfielder is seeing regular game for a giant.

Having been snapped up from Las Palmas over the summer, Ronald Koeman has handed the youngster 10 senior appearances this season – with two goals recorded across those outings.

Pedri is living the dream as part of a star-studded squad at Camp Nou, with the chance to work alongside a six-time Ballon d’Or winner something that many only get to experience on computer games.

“You never get used to seeing the moves Messi makes,” Pedri told Cadena Ser.

“Not just Messi, all team-mates surprise you. To be able to learn from them is a luxury.

“To see the things Messi does... he does what he wants and when he wants to. You see him on TV and on the PlayStation and then to see him in real life makes an impression.

“To play with Messi is a prize that life has given me.”

An opportunity such as that appeared to have passed Pedri by at one stage.

When he was looking for an academy system in which to settle and learn his trade, Real Madrid presented him with a window in which to impress.

The Blancos knocked Pedri back, leaving him “p*ssed off”, but the closing of one door allowed another to open as Barca eventually came calling in September 2019 and put a €5 million (£4m/$6m) deal in place.

“I was on trial for a week at Madrid, they told me I wasn't good enough,” Pedri said of his experiences on the opposite side of a fierce Clasico divide.

“They took me to an office and they told me, and I was a bit p*ssed off, but it served to keep me working and improving.

“Thanks to them, now I'm at the team I always wanted to be at. Since I was little I've been a Barca fan.”

Pedri will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt when Barca return to action on Saturday with a crunch clash away at – who will be without Luis Suarez after the former Blaugrana striker tested positive for Covid-19.