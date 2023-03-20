Pedri suffers hamstring injury setback with Barcelona star DOUBTFUL for Clasico clash against Real Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Pedri will see his spell on the sidelines extended after suffering a setback in recovering from a hamstring injury.

Missed Clasico after failing to complete session before game

Injured hamstring against Manchester United in April

Faces struggle to play Madrid on April 5

WHAT HAPPENED? Pedri was thought to be on the brink of a return to the first team, and trained with Barcelona on Friday. However, he didn't finish the session and now faces a longer spell away from game action, according to The Athletic. The Spaniard is now in danger of missing the second leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash with Real Madrid on April 5.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old has been out of the side since February after injuring his hamstring against Man Utd in the Europa League. Barcelona have relied on Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto to replace Pedri in their XI.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pedri has now sustained two long-term injuries in as many seasons, struggling with hamstring problems for the early part of the 2021-22 campaign. The Spaniard is not the only player of Xavi's squad to be sidelined until further notice, with in-form centre-back Ronald Araujo picking up an adductor injury against Madrid at the weekend.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pedri will hope to return to full fitness by April 5, when Barcelona look to hold onto a 1-0 aggregate lead over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final.