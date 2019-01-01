'He deserves it' - Pogba wants Solskjaer to get Manchester United job permanently

The Frenchman is backing the interim Old Trafford boss to stay on after rejuvenating the club following Jose Mourinho's dismissal

Paul Pogba says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'deserves' to get the Manchester United manager's job on a full-time basis after restoring happiness to the squad.

Solskjaer led United on a run of 14 wins from 17 games in all competitions after taking over from Jose Mourinho in December.

Although back-to-back losses to and in the Premier League and dampened enthusiasm, United are only two points outside the top four and will meet in the quarter-finals of the .

And Pogba, who has been in spectacular form under Solskjaer after clashing with former boss Mourinho, is keen for the caretaker manager to be rewarded with a permanent contract.

"Of course we want him to stay," Pogba, 26, told Sky Sports. "The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.

"When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

"He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players.

"This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before."

Pogba reportedly fell out with Mourinho in the early part of the season and lost his place in the starting line-up after being stripped of the vice-captaincy.

The star admits there was a problem with confidence before Solskjaer, 46, arrived, but he wants the focus to be on the future.

"Maybe we lost confidence, maybe things went wrong," he said. "A lot of talking outside that we weren't used to.

"I don't like to talk about the past. I like to talk about the future because that's what matters.

"We are better now, and the results have been brilliant."