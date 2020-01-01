Patson Daka fires brace as Salzburg obliterate Hartberg

The Zambian forward continues to score at a very impressive rate for the Austrian club

Patson Daka netted his 10th and 11th goals of the season in the space of a month after Salzburg recorded a 7-1 Austrian win over Hartberg on Sunday.

The Bulls have been in perfect form since the top-flight began winning all their matches against Wolfsberger, Altach and SV Ried. They also won games against Bregenz in the first round of the Austrian Cup and defeated Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-2 on aggregate to make it into the group phase of the where they will face , and in Group A.

Daka had made his mark in all these games and Sunday’s goal action started with defender Jerome Onguene netting in the 15th minute followed by Austrian midfielder Albert Vallci in the 26th minute.

2-0 was how it ended in the first half and Salzburg resumed from where they left off with Mali forward Sekou Koita adding a third just two minutes after the restart, Daka providing the assist.

70' Daka scores with a sublime finish!!!!!!!!!!#RBSHTB 4-0 pic.twitter.com/V5oZFD9Q0A — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 4, 2020

Salzburg’s next goal would not come until the 70th minute, this time from Daka. The Zambia international – whose goalscoring prowess has been compared to his former teammate Erling Haaland, completed his brace nine minutes later with midfielder Majeed Ashimeru providing the assist.

Hartberg got their consolation goal in the 84th minute via 30-year-old Austrian Stefan Rakowitz.

Salzburg still had more in the tank and added two goals in the closing two minutes through Swiss-Nigerian midfielder Noah Okafor and Koita.

79' Daka makes it five for Salzburg!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#RBSHTB 5-0 pic.twitter.com/30DA92sbKS — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) October 4, 2020

Nigerian defensive midfielder Samson Tijani played for 75 minutes for Hartberg and was replaced by Burkina Faso teenager Abdoul Yoda. The 18-year-old is on loan from Salzburg for the rest of the season with the Austrian giants initially signing him from Nigerian academy Collins Edwin Sports Club, continuing their tradition in scouting youth from across the world and developing them.

Tijani is part of the Super Eagles squad that will take on Tunisia and Algeria in friendlies on October 9 and 13 respectively.