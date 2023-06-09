Patrick Vieira: Pep Guardiola's Man City are on same level as Arsenal Invincibles

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are arguably as good as Arsenal's Invincibles team of 2003-04, Patrick Vieira has said.

Vieira & Arsenal were unbeaten champions

City aiming to complete treble

One of the all-time great teams, Vieira says

WHAT HAPPENED? City won the Premier League title for the third time in a row, overtaking Arsenal in an incredible comeback in the run-in to the season. Vieira believes Guardiola's side will go down as one of the best teams in English football history and could be just as good as the unbeaten Arsenal side which the Frenchman was a part of.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Many people believe Man United’s treble would never be matched but now City are close. It would be an unbelievable achievement for City just as it was for United, they are up there with the best," he told Evening Standard. "I think the Invincibles will also one day be matched. City are in the debate [for the greatest English team] with United’s 1999 treble team and my Invincibles."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Guardiola's team were unable to match that legendary Arsenal's unbeaten record, having lost five times in the league this season, the FA Cup winners could match Manchester United's treble-winning team of 1999.

WHAT NEXT? City hope to complete the European and English treble on Saturday when they face Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday.