Patrice Evra vs Adam Saleh: Fight start time, TV channel, live stream, tickets & Man Utd legend's boxing debut

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra will make a surprise boxing debut when he fights Adam Saleh in the undercard of a heavyweight clash between Martyn Ford and ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi at the O2 Arena this spring.

Evra enjoyed an illustrious career as a player, winning five Premier League titles, two Serie A titles and one Champions League. Since retiring from football in 2019, he has turned his attention to punditry and has established himself as a social media personality, gaining nearly 10 million followers on Instagram alone.

Now, the ex-France international has shifted his focus to boxing as he readies himself for an eventful night which will also see ex Tottenham player, Jamie O’Hara, step into the ring.

When is the Patrice Evra vs Adam Saleh boxing match?

Evra and Saleh will square off in the ring on Saturday April 30, with the fight scheduled to begin around 8pm BST (3pm ET).

How to watch Evra vs Saleh on TV & live stream online?

The streaming service or TV channel that will broadcast the event has yet to be announced.

Previous events hosted by BoxstarUK have been aired on FITE, which you can access via their app on smart devices such as smart TV’s, phones and tablets. Alternatively, you can use a web browser to access it.

How to buy tickets for Evra vs Saleh & Boxstar event

Tickets for this event can be purchased through Skiddle.com, with prices ranging from £40 to £170.

Who else is on the card?

Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Theo Cambell will also compete in a star-studded event, while former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara will face Kris Boyson.

The main event of the evening will be an ultra heavyweight bout between Martyn Ford (6'9, 130kg) and Sajjad Gharibi (6'2 and 176kg). The rivalry between Ford and 'Hulk' began when Ford insulted Gharibi in a video which went viral on social media, and two have been getting at one another online ever since.

Jamie O’Hara also seems raring to go for his bout against Kris Boyson, telling OK: "I know he could hurt me so I have got to be on it and I want to look at his fake teeth and I want to put them out of his head!"

The complete list of fights can be found below:

Martyn Ford vs Sajjad Gharibi

Patrice Evra vs Adam Saleh

Jamie O’Hara vs Kris Boyson

Jack Fincham vs TBC

James English vs TBC

Jess Bays vs TBC

Elijah Niko vs Keegan Hirst

Theo Campbell vs Connagh Howard

Brad Scott vs Conan Barbaru

AJ Bunker vs Carla Jade

Ventour vs Jacques Fraser

Frank London vs TBC

Who is Patrice Evra's opponent Adam Saleh?

Saleh is a YouTube and internet personality with 4.7 million followers on his vlogging YouTube channel and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

The online influencer from New York began posting videos in 2012 and found success doing so, to the point where he has made online content creation his full-time job.

The 28-year-old has already made his boxing debut with a 2-0-1 record, defeating MMA pro fighter, Marcus Stephenson, in the process.

Saleh does however have a previous background in amateur boxing, and took part in several ‘Street boxing’ videos on his channel, which racked up tens of millions of views.

Have other footballers gone into boxing?

The transition from football into boxing can be a difficult one, requiring two very different sets of skills, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Bridge from giving it a go.

In 2017, Rio Ferdinand revealed that he would try his hand at boxing, as he geared himself up for the Betfair #DefendertoContender challenge.

However, it was not to be for the ex-Man Utd defender as the British Boxing Board of Control deemed it 'not beneficial' to grant Ferdinand a licence.

Ferdinand released a statement in response, saying: "To not be given a chance to demonstrate my ability to the BBBofC through the standard assessment afforded to others is hard to take, having been training for five times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves on the Betfair #DefendertoContender challenge."

Wayne Bridge, on the other hand, did get into the ring and competed in a charity fight for Sports Relief against TV star Spencer Mathews. Despite the impressive win on the night, Bridge's appearance in the ring proved to be a one-time occurrence, as he has yet to return.

Former Birmingham City defender and England Under-21 international Curtis Woodhouse switched to boxing in 2006. Woodhouse boasts a record of 31 fights, 24 wins and seven losses. His last fight was in November 2017.

Meanwhile, many boxing fans may be surprised to learn that the current undisputed, lightweight champion, Katie Taylor, was a footballer before she became a boxing pro.

She made her debut in 2006 for the Republic of Ireland and went on to make a further 10 appearances for her home nation, scoring twice in the process, before turning her attention to boxing.

