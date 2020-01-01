Partey's Atletico Madrid held by Omeruo and Awaziem's Leganes

The Nigerian centre-backs did a fine job in frustrating the Ghanaian midfielder's team on their turf on Sunday

Thomas Partey was on the side of while Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem were on display for as the two teams played out a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It's been a torrid time for Los Rojiblancos who last tasted victory in semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup against , losing their next three matches including the third round loss to third division side Cultural Leonesa.

Los Pepineros on their path have been without a win in La Liga this year but have done well in the Cup competition.

Awaziem was the first man to go into the referee's book for a foul in the 11th minute.

Leganes' goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar was given a second yellow card in added time for time-wasting.

Awaziem's defensive contributions saw him make one interception, two clearances and three tackles. He also won four of seven aerial duels.

⏱ 12' [ 0-0 ] 🔶 Awaziem picks up a yellow card.

Omeruo made nine clearances and tackles, winning three of four aerial challenges.

Partey was on for the entire match and had an impressive 86 touches, 45 accurate passes (78.9%), two key passes and successfully played three of five long balls.

The 26-year old Ghanaian had one shot off target and three blocked shots, and was powerful in the air, winning six of seven aerial duels.

He also made two tackles, three clearances and five interceptions.

Atletico have failed to leapfrog back to third place, while Leganes remain in 19th spot.