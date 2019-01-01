Partey's Atletico Madrid determined to mount pressure on Barcelona
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey says Los Rojiblancos are focused on winning the remainder of their games in the Spanish La Liga to give themselves the best push for the title.
With five rounds of matches to go, Diego Simeone's outfit currently trails leaders Barcelona by nine points.
Partey was speaking after he helped his side to a 1-0 away triumph over Eibar on Saturday.
“We want to win the remaining games," said the 25-year-old, as reported by his club's official website.
"Today we’re happy about the win but now we have to start thinking about the next match."
Partey has been a key contributor to Atletico's ambitions this season.
The Odumase Krobo-born player has made 28 La Liga appearances, starting 19 games and scoring three times.
After the league season, he will next turn his attention to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where Ghana have been drawn alongside Cup holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.
The tournament will run between June 21 and July 19.