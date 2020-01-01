Partey shines as Atletico Madrid finish third in La Liga after victory over Real Sociedad

The Ghana international gave a good account of himself despite playing for only about an hour in his side’s clash against the Whites and Blues

Thomas Partey delivered an impressive performance to help secure a 1-1 draw against in Sunday’s game.

The international was handed a starting role and formed a four-man midfield along with Koke, Hector Herrera and Vitolo.

The highly-rated 27-year-old shone in his role to help Diego Simeone’s men clinch their second consecutive victory and seal a third-place finish.

Partey had 97% successful pass rate, completed one dribble, won one aerial contest and made one tackle in the encounter.

After the half-hour mark, Koke opened the scoring for the Mattress Makers when he got a timely pass from former striker Alvaro Morata.

With the game looking to go the way of Atletico, former midfielder Adnan Januzaj scored an equalising goal at the death to save his side from defeat.

Partey featured for 56 minutes in his 34th league game for the Mattress Makers this season before he was replaced by Diego Llorente.

The 25-year-old has made 45 appearances across all competitions in this campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The midfielder has been with Atletico since 2011 when he joined the club’s reserve team and after loan spells at Mallorca and Almeria, he was promoted to the senior team in 2015.

Partey has since made 128 league appearances for the Mattress Makers and scored 12 goals which have generated interests from a number of European clubs including .

The 27-year-old midfielder was part of the team that won the 2018 and Uefa Super Cup titles.

Partey, who has 27 caps for Ghana, will hope to continue his consistent performances when Atletico take on in their game on August 13.