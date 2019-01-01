Partey scores own goal in Atletico Madrid's Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

The Ghanaian midfielder found the back of the net on the wrong side of the pitch with Los Rojiblancos leaving Germany empty-handed

Thomas Partey put the ball into his own net as lost 2-1 to at the BayArena in Group D of the on Wednesday night.

Los Rojiblancos came into the game with seven points having beaten the Germans in Madrid last time out. Partey, however, gave the hosts the lead in the 41st minute after putting in a header from a corner kick.

41' GOOOOOOOAAAALLL!!!



It's an own goal on our 7th corner of the match, but we'll take it! Charles Aránguiz was the player to force it!#B04Atletico pic.twitter.com/29RLzdnoEk — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) November 6, 2019

It was more misery for the Spanish side as Kevin Volland doubled Leverkusen's lead 10 minutes after the restart.

Nadiem Amiri’s straight red card six minutes from time did little in changing the tide towards Atleti, even though Partey redeemed himself by assisting Alvaro Morata for the consolation goal deep in injury time.

Despite the defeat, Partey still put in a good show in midfield having 69 touches on the ball (third highest among his teammates) and 47 accurate passes at 88.7% (the highest in his team).

The 26-year old international won four of seven ground duels, two of three aerial duels and made four tackles, two clearances and one interception.

The defeat in Leverkusen means Atletico’s progress to the Champions League knockout phase has been put on hold until matchday five when they make another tough trip to Group D leaders on November 26.