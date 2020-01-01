Partey midfield brilliance sees Atletico Madrid edge past Liverpool

The Ghana international was very solid in the middle of the park, ensuring Los Rojiblancos rocked the Reds on Merseyside

Thomas Partey was brilliant in an action-packed 120 minutes as claimed a 3-2 extra time victory over in the second leg of the Round of 16 and 4-2 on aggregate.

Los Rojiblancos were 1-0 victors from the first leg in Madrid and had a difficult task of completing the job at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum's 43rd minute goal meant the game went to extra time, and though Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool the lead on aggregate, Marcos Llorente's brace and Alvaro Morata's strike ensured the Reds Champions League title defense was brought to an early end.

Partey has been Atleti's stand out performer in midfield this season and he didn't disappoint again making 69 touches, 30 accurate passes (68.2%) and winning two of three dribbles.

It was on the defensive front Partey really stood out, winning 11 of 16 total duels and making four clearances, four interceptions, five tackles.

With a quarter final birth sealed, the 26-year old Ghanaian, who has been linked with a transfer to some of Europe's big guns, will turn his attention to this weekend in an away trip to Athletic Bilbao.