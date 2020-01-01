‘Partey & Aouar will end up at Arsenal’ – Campbell confident Arteta & Edu will get deals done

The former Gunners striker believes two long-standing targets will be snapped up before the next transfer deadline passes on October 5

Mikel Arteta and Edu will “get it done” for before the summer transfer window closes, says Kevin Campbell, with Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey expected to end up at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been able to welcome fresh faces into their ranks since the 2019-20 campaign came to a close, with Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes among those snapped up.

Talismanic club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also signed a new contract, leading to plenty of cause for optimism in north London.

Arsenal are now working on finalising their recruitment plans, with a number of comings and goings still being mooted.

playmaker Aouar and Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey have been long-standing targets for the Gunners and Campbell believes deals will be pushed through before October 5.

The former Arsenal striker told Gentingbet: “Central midfield is the key area for Arsenal and there’s talk of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, from Lyon, and I think they’re the two key positions.

“Thomas Partey is a defensive type midfielder, but he's got so much to his game, he can go box to box and, really, he can do it all.

“Aouar is a creative player who can play numerous positions across midfield and even across the front.

“So, I think those are the two players who have been heavily linked to the club and are in talks of coming in. I think Arteta and Edu will get it done, in the end.

“I'm not sure how quick it will be and it might be right up to the deadline date, but I think Arsenal will get it done.”

It has been suggested that Arsenal could explore the option of part-exchange deals in order to land top targets, with Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette being linked with moves to Atletico.

Campbell hopes to see the latter stay put, with the former frontman of the opinion that the international still has plenty to offer.

He added: “I don’t follow rumours, but losing Lacazette would be a big blow for Arsenal, there’s no one else in the squad who can do what he does for the team.

“Lacazette is an integral part of what Arsenal do and I do think he’s committed to the club. He also has a really good relationship with Aubameyang and it’s a relationship that Arsenal really should be looking to utilise on the pitch.

“They've looked really good when they have played together and I don't really see Lacazette leaving to be a progressive move from Arsenal.”