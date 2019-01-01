Parlour prefers Manchester City's Sterling to Liverpool's Mane

The 46-year- old has rated the England and City star higher than the Senegal international

legend Ray Parlour believes forward Raheem Sterling is better than star Sadio Mane.

The international has been impressive for Jurgen Klopp’s side, having scored 17 goals this year and provided four assists.

The forward was one of the goalscorers as Liverpool thrashed Belgian side in Wednesday’s game.

Notwithstanding the outstanding displays, Parlour feels international Sterling, who has 23 goals for City this year, is of better quality than the 27-year-old.

“I thought he was 27 or 28. His career has been so good, you’d think he’d been playing for years and years, but he’s only 24,” Parlour told talKSPORT.

“Would you put him as the third best player in the world at the moment, behind Ronaldo and Messi?

“What about this one – Mane has been brilliant for Liverpool this year, but who would you have, Mane or Sterling?

Article continues below

“It would be close, Mane has been excellent, but I would definitely have Sterling.”

Both players are part of the 30-man shortlist for the 2019 Ballon d'Or, with the winner is scheduled to be announced on December 2.

Mane will hope to maintain his blistering form when Liverpool host Hotspur on Sunday.