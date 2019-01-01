Parker and Fulham 'discussing plans' for next season

Back-to-back wins have enhanced the caretaker manager's chances of taking the job permanently and he is looking to the future

Scott Parker said he is already discussing plans for next season, including recruitment, with 's board despite his position as manager on a permanent basis not yet being confirmed.

The Cottagers picked up their first Premier League away win of 2018-19 after Aleksandar Mitrovic's second-half penalty earned them a 1-0 success over Bournemouth one week after they beat 2-0 at home.

Back-to-back victories have strengthened caretaker boss Parker's chances of being handed the reins next season, despite the former midfielder having failed to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship since taking charge of the team in February.

"We need to build, we need to talk, and obviously we're doing that," Parker told Sky Sports.

"[We're] discussing recruitment, discussing plans for next year. We've had a taste of what the Premier League is like and we want to get back into it.

"We're working every day as hard as we can as staff and as players. We're trying to improve and I think you've seen evidence of that in the last couple of weeks.

"These things take time and the players have been very receptive of the ideas and you've seen evidence of that in the performances.

"I can control the team, set the team up with a real understanding of what they have to do, with a clear direction and identity. That's the most important thing for me. They were a credit to themselves today."

Parker lost his first five games after taking over from Claudio Ranieri as Fulham’s third manager of the season.

Slavisa Jokanovic started the season in charge after leading Fulham up from the Championship via the playoffs last season, but was let go in November, with Ranieri taking over the next day.

Article continues below

Ranieri was in charge for only 17 matches, notching only three wins before he too was dismissed and replaced by Parker.

Fulham had not won back-to-back games this year before their recent good run of form.

The Cottagers end the season with games against Cardiff, and Newcastle and if they pick up more wins in those games Parker stands an even better chance of being their manager next season as they seek to rebound into ’s top-flight.