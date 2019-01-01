Paris Saint-Germain target Idrissa Gueye key to Everton - Marco Silva

The Toffees rejected two bids from the French champions for the acquisition of their energetic midfielder in January

manager Marco Silva has revealed the reason behind their objection to Idrissa Gueye’s move to Paris Saint Germain.

The French champions showed interest to sign the 29-year-old in January but the Goodison Park outfit rejected two offers from them.

The energetic midfielder has continued to impress since joining the side in the summer of 2016 and he is currently ranked as the best tackler in the with 96 tackles.

The Portuguese tactician has lifted the lid on the botched move, saying the former man brings more quality to his squad.

"He is really aggressive, he is fast in both transitions [attack and defence] and it is important for us," Silva was quoted as saying by Echo.

"With him there, we can have the other players free to support the attack.

“He has been really important for us since the beginning of the season. And he was last season also. He is playing well and he is doing a good job."

Article continues below

Gueye has made 21 league appearances for the Toffees this season, helping them to keep five clean sheets.

, ninth in the log with 33 points from 27 games take on in their next Premier League tie on February 26.