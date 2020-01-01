Pardew departs ADO Den Haag after four months in charge

The former West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle boss joined the Eredivisie side in January

ADO Den Haag have announced that they have mutually agreed to part ways with coach Alan Pardew.

Pardew arrived at the Dutch side in January and took charge of just eight league matches before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eredivisie season was brought to a premature close last week due to the pandemic, with no champion declared and promotion and relegation cancelled.

That represented a reprieve for Pardew's side, who were lying in 17th spot, seven points from safety. The 58-year-old said that, despite his short time with ADO Den Haag, he will always have fond memories of the club.

“I want to thank everyone at ADO Den Haag for the past few months," Pardew said in a club statement. "In particular the players, who gave everything on the field.

“I have positive feelings for this club and I have enjoyed the passion of the fans. I look back on a beautiful adventure in the . It is a pity that the collaboration ends, but I wish ADO Den Haag every success in the future."

In addition to Pardew, the club confirmed that assistant coaches Chris Powell and Paul Butler will also be departing.

“Alan stuck his neck out four months ago by taking the job at ADO Den Haag in a very difficult season for the club," said club general manager Mohammed Hamdi.

"We have a lot of respect for that, which also applies to his track record in football. Due to the coronavirus situation, football could only be played until March 7, but we thank Alan, Chris and Paul for their efforts.

"We wish them the best of luck and have informed them that they will always be welcome at our club."

Pardew confirmed on Sunday that he had received a bonus for keeping the club in the Eredivisie, but that he would be donating the money to non-playing staff and healthcare workers.

“It was my understanding that this clause would only be activated if we had finished the season and ADO had avoided relegation," Pardew said in a statement. "However, on a technicality issue with regard to the way the Dutch season ended, I was informed ADO intended to pay the bonus.

“I immediately contacted the club and told them not to pay me the money and to either give it to the non-playing staff at the club or donate it to Holland's health service to help in their efforts to beat Covid-19."