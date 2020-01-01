Pape Diop sent off in Eibar goalless draw against Celta Vigo

The Senegal international was given marching orders after receiving two yellow cards in the last 10 minutes of Saturday's encounter

midfielder Papa Diop started the 2020-21 on a disappointing note after he was sent off in 's goalless draw against on Saturday.

Diop who started the encounter at Estadio Municipal de Ipurua, was first shown a yellow card in the 81st minute and was given marching orders after receiving a second yellow card six minutes later.

The sending off made the 34-year-old the first player to receive a red card in the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

More teams

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Eibar held on to avoid defeat at home and they took a point from their opening league fixture.

defender Joseph Aidoo played from start to finish for Celta Vigo and he put in an impressive performance in the defence, making the most tackles and clearances for the visitors.

Diop will be suspended for Eibar's next La Liga outing when they travel to on September 19.

The Senegalese star has been plying his trade in since 2008 when he departed French side Tours. He has previously played for Gimnastic Tarragona, Racing Santander, and .

He joined Eibar from Espanyol on a free transfer in January 2018 and he has established himself in Jose Luis Mendilibar's team.

Article continues below

The Kaolack-born defensive midfielder is a Senegal international and he played a part in the Teranga Lions' qualification for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

Diop has made over 15 appearances for the West African country on the international scene and he scored his maiden goal in their 1-1 friendly draw against Burkina Faso in May 2014.

The 34-year-old also scored a goal for Senegal at the 2017 in Gabon, in their final Group B match against which ended in a 2-2 draw.