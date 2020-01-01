Pablo Mari intends to spend ‘many years’ at Arsenal despite making only two appearances so far

The Spanish defender secured a loan move to Emirates Stadium in the winter window and has expressed a desire to complete a permanent switch

Pablo Mari has reiterated his desire to secure a permanent move to , with the Spanish defender intending to spend “many years” at Emirates Stadium.

An agreement to take the 26-year-old to north London was struck with Flamengo during the winter transfer window.

A short-term loan was put in place, with Mari due to see out the 2019-20 campaign with the Gunners.

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted him to just two appearances during that spell, with there no indication as yet regarding a resumption of competitive football.

Mari is, however, confident that he will still be available to Mikel Arteta when Premier League action is given a green light.

He also believes that Arsenal will look to keep him around for the foreseeable future, with a man who was on ’s books between 2016 and 2019 looking to put down roots.

Mari told talkSPORT: “I’ve been at five clubs over the last four years. This is a footballer’s life. If you want to play football and you want to improve [to get to a big club] then every year you need to move.

“Maybe when you find a club that is good for you, then you can stay and improve with that club.

“I have found myself here at Arsenal. It is a really good option for me.

“I want to stay here and improve as a player and a person. I want to be here for many more years.”

Mari has previously stated that he believes working with fellow countryman Mikel Arteta will help to take his game to greater heights.

He is also of the opinion that having a number of experienced heads around him at the Emirates will aid his development, with the opportunity to play alongside David Luiz being embraced.

Mari added: “It’s going really well. My feeling with David is nice. We talk a lot, we speak on the pitch. He’s a role model to me, he’s a hero in .

“David is a really good person and helps me with everything. We want to win everything, so we’re going to try.

“We have a lot of ambition, so I look forward to seeing what the future holds [at Arsenal].”

Arteta’s side entered the Covid-19 lockdown sat ninth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the top four and with a rebuilding project still very much a work in progress.