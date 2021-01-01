Ozil rules out return to German national team & has no plans for Bundesliga homecoming

The midfielder confirmed he won't be going back on his decision to retire from international football after being unveiled at Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil has ruled out a return to the German national team, while insisting that he has no plans for a Bundesliga homecoming in the future.

Ozil racked up 94 caps for Germany between 2009 and 2018, scoring 23 goals and laying on 43 assists while also getting his hands on the World Cup.

The midfielder played a key role in Die Mannschaft's run to glory at the 2014 finals in Brazil, but was unable to help Joachim Low's side defend their title four years later in Russia.

Germany were eliminated in the group stages, and Ozil subsequently announced his retirement from international football, citing racism as the main reason behind his decision.

The 32-year-old, who has ancestral roots in Turkey, was heavily criticised for meeting with the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the World Cup, but he strongly denied any wrongdoing.

It has been suggested that Ozil could perform a U-turn after leaving Arsenal to join Fenerbahce, where he is likely to enjoy a prominent role in the first team again after being frozen out by Mikel Arteta during his final year at Emirates Stadium.

However, the experienced playmaker insisted during his signing ceremony at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday that he will never play for Germany again.

"If I go on a road, I will never come back. So I will not play in the German National Team anymore. I wish them success," said Ozil.

He also ruled out the possibility of returning to the Bundesliga before he hangs up his boots, having enjoyed spells at Schalke and Werder Bremen in the early stages of his career.



Asked if he has dreamt of going back to the German top-flight at some point, Ozil replied curtly: "No, I haven't."

The former Arsenal star added on how he will deal with the weight of expectations at Fenerbahce: "There is always pressure on a football player. I always played in big clubs, and there was always pressure.

Article continues below

"Fenerbahce is also a big club and I know there will be pressure here. This is a club I love very much. I will do my best. I hope everything will be fine.

"I can't give a date about when to play but I want to play as soon as possible."

Ozil could be in line to make his debut for the Super Lig club when they play host to Rizespor on Saturday afternoon.