Ozil hits back at Morgan criticism with brutal response on Twitter

The former Germany international has not played for Arsenal since March and had plenty of time for a war of words on social media Sunday

Mesut Ozil aimed a brutal put-down in the direction of Piers Morgan during a back and forth between the pair on Twitter.

Ozil has slipped totally out of favour at in recent months, and has been using his time on the sidelines to up his social media game.

While his team-mates have been on the pitch, Ozil has often been found tweeting about the games as they progress.

More teams

Ahead of Arsenal’s meeting with at Elland Road on Sunday, Ozil wrote: “Let's goooooo.”

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The tweet prompted a response from Gunners fan Morgan, who said: “I wish you would, Mesut. For your sake and Arsenal’s.”

Ozil chose to respond, and his answer could certainly raise a few eyebrows.

“Piers, was that really you, or was your phone hacked?” was Ozil’s response.

Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror, is never short of a retort and he fired back with a couple of tweets of his own.

“First tackle you’ve put in this season - well done!,” he said, which was followed up with a more lengthy response.

Morgan wrote: “I must say Mesut Ozil I admire your nerve in trolling Arsenal fans who pay your wages given you’re getting £350k-a-week of OUR money to sit on your a*se doing f*ck all. Try training as hard as you work on being a clever dick. Then the manager might pick you.”

As Ozil has pointed out with regularity, he says he is training hard in a bid to win back the faith of manager Mikel Arteta - but it has so far been to no avail.

Article continues below

Ozil’s last game for Arsenal was the 1-0 win over West Ham on March 7.

Arteta has elected to go in a different direction to Ozil but the Spaniard could have done with some of the former international’s creative spark as his side were toothless in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Leeds.