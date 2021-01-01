Ozil decision to be made in next few days & he'll continue at Arsenal if transfer talks don't suit us, says Arteta

The midfielder has been linked with clubs in Europe and MLS, although his head coach says that any deal must meet the requirements of all parties

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that the Mesut Ozil situation at is sorted soon - but the playmaker will not be allowed to depart unless the deal is beneficial to both player and club.

Ozil has not played in recent months after being left out of Arsenal's squad for the Premier League and other competitions, and it is widely expected that he will leave the club in the current transfer window.

The Germany international has been linked with several clubs, including Fenerbahce and D.C. United, although Arteta says that while he would welcome a conclusion to such a long-running saga, he will not sanction any deal that does not benefit Arsenal.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's third-round clash with on Saturday evening, Arteta said of Ozil: "If something is sorted this month it is because it is good for both parties - for Mesut and his future and good for the club.

"If that is the case we will move forward, if it is not the case then he will continue here."

On whether it would be better to get the deal done quickly and move on, Arteta said: "Yes, the decision has to be made when you have to register and not register players, play them or not play them all the time.

"We know we have a really important player that is one of the key players in the past few seasons for this football club.

"We had to make a decision, I made it, I knew the consequences of it and now are going to have to make another one in January and we will put in the balance what is good for the club, the best thing for the team and what the intension of the player are and try and find the right solutions."

In January it is possible for Premier League teams to update their 25-man squads for domestic and European competitions, meaning Ozil could well play for Arsenal again.

Arteta avoided the topic, however, simply responding when asked if Ozil could be involved on Saturday and whether he might remain at Arsenal beyond this month: "We will decide what is happening in the next few days."

The Spaniard did, however, confirm that Ozil is training with the first team, having been given a few days off for personal reasons.