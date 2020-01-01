Owen Coyle not surprised by 'wonderful' Anirudh Thapa's impact

Owen Coyle is confident that Jamshedpur can pick themselves up after Tuesday's loss against Chennaiyin...

head coach Owen Coyle failed to get the better off his former club as his side lost 1-2 in the clash at the Tilak Maidan on Tuesday.

It took international Anirudh Thapa less than 60 seconds to open the scoring for Chennaiyin. From a cross by Isma Goncalves, the midfielder sent a first-time strike into the net and Coyle was not surprised by Thapa's moment of brilliance.

Coyle knows Thapa's quality on the ball from his time at Chennaiyin last season and mentioned that he often encouraged Thapa to stride forward in search of goals. The former Ireland international still believes that Thapa is the best Indian midfielder in the ISL.

"No, I'm not surprised (by his impact), he is a wonderful player. I said last year he's the best Indian midfielder in the league. And I have not seen anything to change my mind from there. He is a wonderful player and you know I kept encouraging him to get forward. Remember the goal he scored last year in the playoffs, in the semi-final against Goa, he is a really good young man," Owen Coyle said in the post-match interview.

Chennaiyin doubled their lead from an Isma Goncalves spot-kick while Nerijus Valskis scored the only goal for the Men of Steel which was well set up by a delicious ball into the box from Jackichand Singh. Coyle said that the Lithuanian forward can score more goals if he is served with such passes.

"We started slowly but the second goal doesn't help. Wonderful goal scored by Valskis, if we give him supplies, he will score we know that. Both the teams huffed and puffed a little bit probably due to heat and tiredness. But we will pick ourself up and get going for the next match."