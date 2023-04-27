‘Outrageous’ – Wrexham goalkeeper on partying with ‘best mates’ Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Wrexham goalkeeper Kai Calderbank-Park says it is “outrageous” to be partying alongside “best mates” Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Red Dragons promoted to the Football League

Hollywood owners made it possible

Happy to mingle with players in Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons have started to repay the considerable show of faith and funds made in them by their Hollywood co-owners by earning promotion back into the Football League. After 15 years in the National League, the Welsh outfit are on the rise once more. Reynolds and McElhenney, who are fully invested in an ambitious project, have helped to make success possible for Wrexham with their hands-on approach to chairmanship.

WHAT THEY SAID: Australian shot-stopper Calderbank-Park has told the Fox Football Podcast of rubbing shoulders with the 'Deadpool' and 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars and what it was like to celebrate promotion with them: “They’re literally like one of the players. It’s actually quite mad. A lot of people don’t realise and a lot of clubs don’t do it, but they’re literally like one of the boys. It’s weird. It doesn’t seem real. We were walking around the pitch with them, hugging them and getting selfies with them. It’s quite mad, to be fair. You’re just chilling and relaxing and being best mates with these Hollywood superstars which is absolutely outrageous. But they’re just like one of us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney have always made themselves available to players and coaches at Wrexham, although some friends and family are still left a little starstruck when crossing their paths. Calderbank-Park added on introducing his mother and girlfriend to the most humble of characters: “There was actually a bit of a queue, all the players and the families were in a queue to get a photo and have a quick chat. So we got in the queue.

"My mum and girlfriend were a bit starstruck. They were a bit like: ‘Oh my god, we’re about to meet Rob and Ryan’. Went up to them, shook their hands. I introduced them to my mum and dad and girlfriend, they’re lovely. They asked if they’re [parents and girlfriend] from Australia as well. We were just saying it doesn’t get much better than this.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney are expected to make more funds available this summer – alongside rebuilding one of the stands at the Racecourse Ground – as further moves are made in the transfer market.