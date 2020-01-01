Outgoing Barcelona president Bartomeu 'confirms his ignorance' with European Super League plan, blasts La Liga chief Tebas

The Barca chief made an major announcement during a press conference confirming his resignation on Tuesday

president Javier Tebas has launched a broadside at Josep Maria Bartomeu, saying the outgoing president "confirmed his ignorance" with his announcement over a proposed European .

Bartomeu announced his resignation on Tuesday along with the entire Barcelona board after several months of intense pressure following a disastrous 2019-20 campaign.

On his way out though, Bartomeu also confirmed that Barcelona had approved the club's participation in the proposed European Super League.

More teams

"Today I can announce great news which will change our financial perspectives," Bartomeu said at a press conference.

"We accept entry into a European Super League of football clubs. This acceptance will have to be ratified by the next assembly. We have also approved the format of the new Club World Cup.

"The European Super League will make it so the club can remain being one of the members."

The European Super League has generated plenty of controversy since Sky News reported last week that a £4.6 billion ($6bn) package was being assembled by Wall Street bank JP Morgan to fund the creation of a new competition which will see the biggest teams from , , , and form a new league.

Many have viewed the proposal as a way for rich clubs to get richer, damaging clubs that aren't invited while also undermining the in the process.

Tebas has joined the chorus of criticism, aiming his ire toward Bartomeu in a post on Twitter.

"Unfortunate Bartomeu statement on his last day about FC Barcelona joining a weak and imaginary competition which would be their ruin," Tebas wrote.

Article continues below

"It confirms his ignorance about the football industry. Sad end for a president with successes and lately many mistakes."

Tuesday wasn't the first time Tebas has hit out at the proposal, as the Liga chief said last week that the idea is a product of "ignorance."

"The authors of this idea, if they really exist because there is nobody actually defending it, not only show total ignorance of the organisation and customs of European and world football, but also a serious ignorance of the audiovisual rights markets," Tebas told ESPN.