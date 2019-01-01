Osimhen joins Moussa Sow and Gervinho in Lille's exclusive goalscoring club

The Nigeria international notched in his 10th effort in the French top-flight at the Stade Louis II on Saturday

Victor Osimhen has joined 's Moussa Sow and 's Gervinho in 's exclusive goalscoring club after scoring a goal on his 18th appearance.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring at the Stade Louis II in the 13th minute to take his tally to 10 goals in his debut season.

Osimhen comes behind Sow and Gervinho as the only players to have scored more goals in their first 18 matches for the Great Danes in the French top-flight.

10 - Victor Osimhen has scored 10 goals in his first 18 games with Lille in Ligue 1, only Moussa Sow (14) and Gervinho (11) have done better in their first 18 appearances with @LOSC_EN in the top-flight over the last 50 seasons. Eagle. #ASMLOSC pic.twitter.com/NV29HBthn3 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

His opener was cancelled out before the break as goals from Gelson Martins and Keita Balde in the 23rd and 29th minutes respectively gave a 2-1 lead.

Osimhen will be hoping to help Lille stretch their four-game winning streak in Ligue 1 as they hope to close the gap between second-placed .