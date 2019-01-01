Osimhen fails to score as Metz hold Lille in Ligue 1

The 20-year-old is yet to score a league goal since October and could not add to his tally of seven goals on Saturday

Victor Osimhen could not increase his tally of seven goals as were held to a goalless draw by Metz.

On Saturday, the Nigerian forward made his 13th league appearance at Stade Pierre-Mauroy but could not help the Great Danes return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to and .

Osimhen had the highest shots on target (three) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy but was denied from finding the back of the net by goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.

Despite sharing the spoils, Lille remain third in the Ligue 1 table with 19 points after 13 games.

They will be without their top scorer for their next league game against PSG on November 22, with the Super Eagles forward expected to serve a one-match suspension for the accumulation of three yellow cards in less than 10 games.

On the international scene, the 20-year-old is part of the 21-man squad invited by Gernot Rohr for 's 2021 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho next week.