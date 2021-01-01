Oshoala returns to league scoring form in Barcelona victory

The Nigerian forward is back on the scoresheet after failing to find the back of the net in her last four outings

Asisat Oshoala found the back of the net for Barcelona as they maintained their incredible winning run in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola with a 5-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday.

Before the encounter, the Nigeria international had failed to find the back of the net in her last four league outings for Barcelona, since her brace in a 4-1 victory over Real Madrid on January 31.

She brought an end to a 266-minute goal drought in the colours of the Catalans against Fortuna Hjorring in a 5-0 victory in the Champions League Round of 16 earlier this week.

In a quest for a 19th win of the league campaign, Alexia Putellas gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot after just seven minutes on Sunday.

Aitana Bonmati set up Caroline Graham Hansen to double the lead in the 25th minute for Barcelona before Lieke Martens assisted Oshoala to end her league barren run three minutes later.

Two minutes from half-time, Patri Guijarro grabbed a fourth of the match to put Barcelona far ahead against their struggling visitors.

After the break, the visitors managed to hold on strongly to avoid conceding another, but could not stop the fifth courtesy of Hansen's second thanks to Melanie Serrano assist one minute from full-time.

Article continues below

So far this season, the Super Falcons captain has scored 18 goals in 27 matches across all competitions, which include 14 league goals, and played the duration of an encounter for the sixth time.

After finding her goalscoring boots on Sunday, Oshoala will aim to build on her recent good form and help Barcelona maintain their superb winning run against Rayo Vallecano on March 20.

Lluis Cortes' side enjoy a nine-point lead on the Spanish top-flight table with 57 points after 19 games, with two games in hand.